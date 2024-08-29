Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Married to the job? How having a self-employed partner might be hurting your happiness

By Hassan Kalantari Daronkola, Senior lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
New research finds having a self-employed partner can significantly reduce your life satisfaction. The more you value family, leisure and your own job, the greater the effect.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What if Big Oil championed – and profited from – the green transition? Here’s how it could work
~ Would a tech tax be a fair way to make Google and Meta pay for the news they distribute and profit from?
~ What are ‘click frauds’ – and how can we stop them?
~ Happy Father’s Day, Daddy Pig – despite your faults, you’re TV’s greatest dad
~ Friday essay: Bad therapy or cruel world? How the youth mental health crisis has been sucked into the culture wars
~ What are puberty blockers? What are the benefits and risks for transgender children?
~ A new campaign aims to tackle period stigma to keep girls and women playing sports
~ Australia: Bolster Global Advocacy Against Death Penalty
~ Hong Kong: Two Journalists Convicted on Baseless ‘Sedition’ Charge
~ Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter