Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new campaign aims to tackle period stigma to keep girls and women playing sports

By Sarah Zipp, Associate Professor, Bolte School of Business, Mount Saint Mary's University
Lyndsay M.C. Hayhurst, Associate Professor, School of Kinesiology and Health Science, York University, Canada
There remains a glaring lack of structural support and policies to address the ways menstrual health impacts women’s and girls’ participation in sports at all levels, from grassroots to elite.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What if Big Oil championed – and profited from – the green transition? Here’s how it could work
~ Would a tech tax be a fair way to make Google and Meta pay for the news they distribute and profit from?
~ What are ‘click frauds’ – and how can we stop them?
~ Happy Father’s Day, Daddy Pig – despite your faults, you’re TV’s greatest dad
~ Married to the job? How having a self-employed partner might be hurting your happiness
~ Friday essay: Bad therapy or cruel world? How the youth mental health crisis has been sucked into the culture wars
~ What are puberty blockers? What are the benefits and risks for transgender children?
~ Australia: Bolster Global Advocacy Against Death Penalty
~ Hong Kong: Two Journalists Convicted on Baseless ‘Sedition’ Charge
~ Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter