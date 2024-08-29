Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – Mexican legislators who will take office on August 31, 2024, should reject a series of proposed constitutional changes that would undermine judicial independence, government accountability, and the right to privacy, Human Rights Watch said today. The proposals could also lead to an increase in military abuses and arbitrary detentions.The proposals are contained in five bills that legislators are expected to discuss when Congress returns to session on September 1. The bills would expand automatic pretrial detention, replace the current judicial appointment process with popular…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
