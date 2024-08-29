Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We’ve unlocked exotic new beer flavours using genetics

By Jennifer Molinet, Postdoctoral Researcher in Microbiology, Stockholm University
One of my favourite summer pastimes is enjoying a cold beer in a bar with friends after work. But not just any beer – it has to be a lager. And I am not alone. With its crisp and refreshing profile, lager accounts for more than 90% of the global beer market.

However, all lager beers taste quite similar, and the diversity of flavours and aromas is limited. This is mainly due to the small numbers of commercial yeast available for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia: Bolster Global Advocacy Against Death Penalty
~ Hong Kong: Two Journalists Convicted on Baseless ‘Sedition’ Charge
~ Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights
~ Artificial intelligence should not be allowed to adjudicate cases in Canada’s Federal Court
~ Ukraine recap: drone warfare brings new phase to battlefront
~ Stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts to stay six more months in space – what this means for the future of commercial spaceflight
~ He never promised us a rose garden – but Keir Starmer’s ‘doom and gloom’ speech was partisan finger pointing
~ Do campaign ethics still matter in the age of Donald Trump?
~ Outing a pretendian: How four Métis scholars redefined Indigenous identity policy
~ The specter of China has edged into US election rhetoric − for Republicans much more than Democrats
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter