Artificial intelligence should not be allowed to adjudicate cases in Canada’s Federal Court
By Bryce J. Casavant, Associate Lecturer, School of Humanitarian Studies, Royal Roads University
Andrea Menard, PhD Candidate, Indigenous governance, Royal Roads University
Siomonn Pulla, Associate Professor, Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University
The federal government’s recent AI policy attempts to outline applications of AI for increased efficiency but fails to thoroughly consider the implications of the technology for delivering justice.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 29, 2024