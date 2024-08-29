Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial intelligence should not be allowed to adjudicate cases in Canada’s Federal Court

By Bryce J. Casavant, Associate Lecturer, School of Humanitarian Studies, Royal Roads University
Andrea Menard, PhD Candidate, Indigenous governance, Royal Roads University
Siomonn Pulla, Associate Professor, Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University
The federal government’s recent AI policy attempts to outline applications of AI for increased efficiency but fails to thoroughly consider the implications of the technology for delivering justice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
~ Australia: Bolster Global Advocacy Against Death Penalty
~ Hong Kong: Two Journalists Convicted on Baseless ‘Sedition’ Charge
~ Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights
~ We’ve unlocked exotic new beer flavours using genetics
~ Ukraine recap: drone warfare brings new phase to battlefront
~ Stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts to stay six more months in space – what this means for the future of commercial spaceflight
~ He never promised us a rose garden – but Keir Starmer’s ‘doom and gloom’ speech was partisan finger pointing
~ Do campaign ethics still matter in the age of Donald Trump?
~ Outing a pretendian: How four Métis scholars redefined Indigenous identity policy
~ The specter of China has edged into US election rhetoric − for Republicans much more than Democrats
