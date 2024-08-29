Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The specter of China has edged into US election rhetoric − for Republicans much more than Democrats

By Fan Yang, Professor of Media and Communication Studies, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Of the four presidential and vice presidential candidates, only Tim Walz failed to mention China in his convention speech − and he is the only one with personal knowledge of the country.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
