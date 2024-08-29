Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slave Play: how policing audience phones during nude scene affects the meaning of the production

By Will Shüler, Vice-Dean of Education and Senior Lecturer, School of Performing and Digital Arts, Royal Holloway University of London
If policing the audience during the play is necessary, perhaps the casting or the nudity needs reconsidering, otherwise both simply read as gimmicks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
