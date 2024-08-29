Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why seagulls don’t want your chips as much as you might think

By Neeltje Boogert, Royal Society Dorothy Hodgkin Research Fellow, University of Exeter
Have you been to the beach this summer? I took my daughter there the other day and got her a pasty for lunch. She was happily munching it while staring out to sea, back turned to the café where we bought the pasty. Suddenly, there was a flapping of wings behind us and something swooping down. Next thing I knew the pasty was gone, and my daughter was in tears. A seagull had struck and flown off with a free lunch, again.

I should have known to keep my eye on the herring gulls (the most common gull species in British seaside towns) perching on the café roof looking for an easy meal – my…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Slave Play: how policing audience phones during nude scene affects the meaning of the production
~ Conscription laws passed during the US civil war offered exemptions – are there lessons for Ukraine today?
~ More children are getting ACL injuries – here’s what could be done to prevent them
~ Making homes ready for net zero depends heavily on people’s understanding and habits
~ Is ‘Africa’ a racial slur and should the continent be renamed?
~ Rick Turner and Steve Biko were leading liberation thinkers in 1970s South Africa – why their ideas still matter
~ Burnout and bias can lead to poor care during childbirth – we created a project in Kenya that helps health workers
~ Has a new royal order in Saudi Arabia revealed the future line of succession?
~ We’ve unlocked exotic, new beer flavours using genetics
~ Connection with coast and inland waterways has multiple health benefits – here’s how we measure them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter