Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Empower Communities to Adapt as Pacific Faces Surging Seas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The island community of Serua Village, Fiji, July 15, 2022. © 2022 Loren Elliot/Reuters As government leaders gather in Tonga this week for the Pacific Islands Forum, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is sounding the alarm on rising sea levels as not just an environmental issue but a serious threat to human rights.The latest report from the World Meteorological Organization shows that sea levels in the Pacific are rising faster than the global average, putting communities in this region at disproportionate risk of climate crisis-related…


© Human Rights Watch -
