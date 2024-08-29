Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democratic men are stepping up for a woman president by stepping back, at last

By Karrin Vasby Anderson, Professor of Communication Studies, Colorado State University
The masculinity on display at the Democratic convention was groundbreaking as men − from Joe Biden to Pete Buttigieg to Tim Walz to Doug Emhoff − aimed unreservedly to lift up women as leaders.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the 14th Amendment prevents state legislatures from subverting popular presidential elections
~ Signs, props and light-up wristbands − the 2024 political conventions find a home in the Smithsonian collections
~ Mitochondria keep your brain cells alive − helping them run smoothly may protect against Parkinson’s disease
~ Today’s school children practice running for their lives – but there are better ways to keep students safe from shooters
~ Why restaurant self-service kiosks can actually result in customers ordering less food
~ Conservative opponents of DEI may not be as colorblind as they claim
~ The Nuremberg Code isn’t just for prosecuting Nazis − its principles have shaped medical ethics to this day
~ Retirement doesn’t just raise financial concerns – it can also mean feeling unmoored and irrelevant
~ Robots are coming to the kitchen − what that could mean for society and culture
~ Reprioritising Resources for the Future of South Sudan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter