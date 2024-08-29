Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Nuremberg Code isn’t just for prosecuting Nazis − its principles have shaped medical ethics to this day

By George J Annas, Director of the Center for Health Law, Ethics & Human Rights, Boston University
The Nuremberg Code was developed during trials for Nazi officials accused of performing inhumane experiments − but its influence has been far wider.The Conversation


Read complete article

