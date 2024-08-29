Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is chocolate milk a good recovery drink after a workout? A dietitian reviews the evidence

By Evangeline Mantzioris, Program Director of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Accredited Practising Dietitian, University of South Australia
Many people on TikTok are touting chocolate milk as a post-workout recovery drink. It turns out there is some evidence it offers benefits comparable to sports drinks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Hot mic’ moment aside, the Albanese government’s Pacific policing deal is a masterstroke of diplomacy
~ Romance fraud doesn’t only happen online – it can turn into real-world deception
~ Wondering what to make of warnings about our electricity system? The outlook is improving – but we’re not out of the woods
~ New research busts the myth that crossbred ‘designer dogs’ are healthier than pedigrees
~ Australia’s approach to international student caps is even more radical than in the UK and Canada
~ Talk isn’t enough: Pacific nations say Australia must end new fossil fuel projects
~ Americas: States must guarantee women’s right to search for missing and forcibly disappeared people without fear
~ Egypt: Spate of Free Speech Prosecutions
~ Can a 10-year-old be responsible for a crime? Here’s what brain science tells us
~ LGBTQI+ Australians are tired of being ignored. Here’s why counting them in the census is so important
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter