Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Concussion risks for women footballers are greater than men: why, and what can be done?

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, University of South Australia
Joel Garrett, Lecturer in Exercise Science and Physiology, Griffith University
Since the inception of the Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) competition in 2017, women’s football participation has increased rapidly, from about 380,000 in 2016 to around 600,000 in 2022.

Women now represent approximately one-third…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
