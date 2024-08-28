Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

They come from above: here’s why magpies, magpie-larks and lapwings swoop in spring

By Meg Edwards, Lecturer in Wildlife Science, University of Southern Queensland
If you live in Australia or New Zealand, the coming of spring is a mixed blessing. The days get warmer. Flowers bloom. Birds nest.

It’s this last change which can be a problem. Nesting makes male birds from species such as magpies, magpie-larks and masked lapwings (also known as plovers) territorial and protective – and willing to dive-bomb humans.

One species is notorious – the Australian magpie. This iconic black and white songbird is a familiar sight in cities and towns across both Australia and New Zealand, as it was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
