If something can happen once, it can happen again – Dennis Glover’s reading of history sounds an alarm about the present

By Olivera Simic, Associate Professor in Law, Griffith University
Are we living in a pre-war rather than a post-war world? This is a legitimate question, given that there are more than 120 armed conflicts worldwide. The International Crisis Group has noted that 2024 began with:

wars burning in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine and peacemaking in crisis. Worldwide, diplomatic efforts to end fighting are failing. More leaders…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
