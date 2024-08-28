Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Vesuvius Challenge is using AI to virtually unroll Pompeii’s ancient scrolls

By Kilian Fleischer, Lecturer in History, University of Tübingen
The Vesuvius Challenge is an unparalleled competition in the field of classical studies, with the potential to pave the way for something akin to a second Renaissance. Its objective is to use artificial intelligence (AI) to virtually unroll hundreds of closed papyrus scrolls, containing ancient literature that has not been seen for 2,000 years.

When Mount Vesuvius erupted in AD79, it buried various cities at the Gulf of Naples under massive volcanic material – including Herculaneum, located near Pompeii. In the 18th century, an exceptionally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jamaica's finance minister’s appointment as deputy managing director of the IMF, a first for the region, brings plaudits and some local concerns
~ How parents and school communities can support autistic children as they head back to class
~ Ukraine war: US military support for Kyiv has been very cautious – here’s how a Harris presidency could change that
~ Michael Mosley’s final series: how we showed what happens to your body when you’re stressed
~ The Taliban’s harsh new ‘vice and virtue’ laws are a throwback to the oppression of the 1990s – especially for the women of Afghanistan
~ Keir Starmer’s national security adviser controversy explained
~ Jackson Hole: how a meeting of bankers in a remote Wyoming valley could have consequences for us all
~ Silent prayer outside of abortion clinics is a form of reproductive coercion
~ How the Republicans are trying to use Trump’s revised court charges to energise the campaign
~ Oasis: expert explains the formula for a successful band reunion – and why some crash and burn
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter