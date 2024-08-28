Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle-class British people are talking more alike than ever

By Vittorio Tantucci, Senior lecturer in Linguistics and Chinese Linguistics, Lancaster University
We all imitate one another in conversation. We use similar gestures, our accents converge, our tones of voice align, and we mirror each other’s facial expressions.

But, as my team’s recent study showed, subtle differences in the way we mirror each other can reveal a lot about our identities and even divides between classes.

Specifically, our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
