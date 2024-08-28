Kenya champions the free movement of people in east Africa, but it’s failing immigrants and refugees at home
By Alan Hirsch, Research Fellow New South Institute, Emeritus Professor at The Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town
Kenya’s migration record is mixed. It has put its weight behind regional integration and the free movement of people, but its domesitc policies for immigrants and refugees aren’t in good shape.
- Wednesday, August 28, 2024