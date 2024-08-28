Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Stop Politicizing Education for Lebanon’s Refugee Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chairs are placed on classroom tables at a closed public school in Beirut, Lebanon September 22, 2022. © 2022 Mohamed Azakir/Reuters Ahead of the upcoming school year, local authorities and politicians in Lebanon are seeking to impose discriminatory restrictions that could result in tens of thousands of refugee children being denied their right to education.On July 8, Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea wrote on social media that the Education Ministry must require all students to provide identification papers to register for the 2024-25 school year, for both…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
