Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Arrests Target Critics of Regional Development Zone

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – Cambodian authorities have arbitrarily arrested at least 94 people since late July 2024 for publicly criticizing the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area (CLV), Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. At least 59 of those arrested, which include environmental, human rights, and other activists, as well as several children, remain unlawfully detained and charged for peacefully expressing their views. The authorities should immediately drop all charges for which no internationally recognized charge is brought. The CLV is a development plan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are tall people more likely to get cancer? What we know, don’t know and suspect
~ Microplastics are in our brains. How worried should I be?
~ Citizen scientists can help save Australia’s threatened species if we give them more direction
~ Cambodia: Arrests Target Critics of Regional Development Zone
~ Mexico: Flawed Inquiry on Soldiers’ Alleged Killing of Child
~ The RBA is making confusion about inflation and the cost of living even worse
~ The Paris Olympics celebrated the gender-equal games. The picture isn’t so rosy for women Paralympians
~ China: UN Needs to Address Crimes Against Humanity
~ To end chronic homelessness, we must stop evictions
~ Having it all is a myth: family and personal commitments are pushing women out of their own businesses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter