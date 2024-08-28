Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Flawed Inquiry on Soldiers’ Alleged Killing of Child

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An undated photograph of Heidi Pérez. © Cristina Pérez (Mexico City) – The Mexican Attorney General’s Office has failed to properly investigate allegations that soldiers shot and killed a 4-year-old girl in August 2022, Human Rights Watch said in a report, including visual evidence, published today.The report, “Who Killed Heidi Pérez?” details the serious omissions and errors committed by prosecutors leading the investigation. The Attorney General’s Office failed to take basic steps to corroborate the military’s version of events, despite irregularities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are tall people more likely to get cancer? What we know, don’t know and suspect
~ Microplastics are in our brains. How worried should I be?
~ Citizen scientists can help save Australia’s threatened species if we give them more direction
~ Cambodia: Arrests Target Critics of Regional Development Zone
~ Cambodia: Arrests Target Critics of Regional Development Zone
~ The RBA is making confusion about inflation and the cost of living even worse
~ The Paris Olympics celebrated the gender-equal games. The picture isn’t so rosy for women Paralympians
~ China: UN Needs to Address Crimes Against Humanity
~ To end chronic homelessness, we must stop evictions
~ Having it all is a myth: family and personal commitments are pushing women out of their own businesses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter