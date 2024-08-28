Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Paris Olympics celebrated the gender-equal games. The picture isn’t so rosy for women Paralympians

By Georgia Munro-Cook, Research Fellow in Sport and Disability, Griffith University
Just 19% of women with disability are regularly involved in organised sport, which is a big concern nine years before the Brisbane Paralympics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
