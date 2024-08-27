Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Having it all is a myth: family and personal commitments are pushing women out of their own businesses

By Janine Swail, Senior lecturer, Department of Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Susan Marlow, Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Nottingham
Starting a business or being self-employed is touted as a way for women to attain better work-life balance. But new research suggests this is not always a realistic goal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ To end chronic homelessness, we must stop evictions
~ PNG has had a horror year of conflict – but peace rarely comes through the barrel of a gun
~ It wasn’t just race and politics that motivated Voice to Parliament ‘no’ voters. Here’s what we found when we dug deeper
~ Taliban’s Relentless Assault on Afghan Women’s Bodies, Autonomy
~ NZ energy crisis: electricity demand will jump as NZ decarbonises – can renewable generation keep up?
~ What is an Atlantic Niña? How La Niña’s smaller cousin could affect hurricane season
~ Paralympic classification isn’t just a way to organize sports – it also affects athletes’ experience
~ Fear, queer love and self-loathing: James Baldwin’s mid-century masterpiece, Giovanni’s Room
~ ‘Expert’ wine reviews are often paid for. So should you trust them?
~ AI was born at a US summer camp 68 years ago. Here’s why that event still matters today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter