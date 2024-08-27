Having it all is a myth: family and personal commitments are pushing women out of their own businesses
By Janine Swail, Senior lecturer, Department of Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Susan Marlow, Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Nottingham
Starting a business or being self-employed is touted as a way for women to attain better work-life balance. But new research suggests this is not always a realistic goal.
© The Conversation
