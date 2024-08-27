Tolerance.ca
‘Expert’ wine reviews are often paid for. So should you trust them?

By Paul Chad, Lecturer, Faculty of Business and Law, School of Business, University of Wollongong, University of Wollongong
While show medals, awards and expert reviews can be helpful when it comes to buying wine, that doesn’t mean they’re the final word.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
