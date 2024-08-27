Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI was born at a US summer camp 68 years ago. Here’s why that event still matters today

By Sandra Peter, Director of Sydney Executive Plus, University of Sydney
Imagine a group of young men gathered at a picturesque college campus in New England, in the United States, during the northern summer of 1956.

It’s a small casual gathering. But the men are not here for campfires and nature hikes in the surrounding mountains and woods. Instead, these pioneers are about to embark on an experimental journey that will spark countless debates for decades to come and change not just the course of technology – but the course of humanity.

Welcome to the Dartmouth Conference – the birthplace of artificial intelligence (AI) as we know it today.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ energy crisis: electricity demand will jump as NZ decarbonises – can renewable generation keep up?
~ What is an Atlantic Niña? How La Niña’s smaller cousin could affect hurricane season
~ Paralympic classification isn’t just a way to organize sports – it also affects athletes’ experience
~ Fear, queer love and self-loathing: James Baldwin’s mid-century masterpiece, Giovanni’s Room
~ ‘Expert’ wine reviews are often paid for. So should you trust them?
~ Considering taking Wegovy to lose weight? Here are the risks and benefits – and how it differs from Ozempic
~ Should misogyny be treated as a form of extremism?
~ Efforts to modernize the Columbia River Treaty provide an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past
~ China: UN rights office reiterates need to review national security framework
~ Afghanistan: Condemnation for new Taliban ‘virtue and vice’ order targeting women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter