Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand’s youngest ever prime minister: a new veneer for old power structures

By Alexandra Colombier, Spécialiste des médias en Thaïlande, Université Le Havre Normandie
On 16 August, Thailand elected its youngest-ever prime minister, the 38-year-old Paetongtarn “Ing” Shinawatra. The daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a dominant and controversial figure in Thai politics, Paetongtarn has led the Pheu Thai (For Thais) party, Thailand’s second-largest party, since 2023.

Pundits may be tempted, at first glance, to frame Paetongtarn’s appointment as “fresh…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
