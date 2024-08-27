Rock painting is the oldest image of an African rail, a bird that may have had a special meaning for the San people
By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Andrew Paterson, Research associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Renee Rust, Research fellow, Department of Geography, Archaeology & Environmental Studies, University of the Witwatersrand; Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
The African rail (Rallus caerulescens) is a handsome bird, with a blueish breast, red legs, eyes and bill, prominent barring on the flanks, chestnut upper parts, and long toes. It also has a characteristic trilling call. This wetland dweller is only found in sub-Saharan Africa, with a concentration in South Africa’s Western Cape province.
The species is one of…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 27, 2024