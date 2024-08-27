Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The leading alternative to GDP is languishing over a technical disagreement – with grave potential consequences

By Eoin McLaughlin, Professor in Economics, University College Cork
Cristián Ducoing, Senior lecturer at Sustainability transformations over time and space, Lund University
Nicholas Hanley, Chair in Environmental and One Health Economics, University of Glasgow
The two leading supporters of the ‘inclusive wealth’ metric, the UNEP and World Bank, can’t agree on how it should be measured.The Conversation


© The Conversation
