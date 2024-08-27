The leading alternative to GDP is languishing over a technical disagreement – with grave potential consequences
By Eoin McLaughlin, Professor in Economics, University College Cork
Cristián Ducoing, Senior lecturer at Sustainability transformations over time and space, Lund University
Nicholas Hanley, Chair in Environmental and One Health Economics, University of Glasgow
The two leading supporters of the ‘inclusive wealth’ metric, the UNEP and World Bank, can’t agree on how it should be measured.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 27, 2024