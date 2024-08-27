Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a new era of campus upheaval, the 1970 Kent State shootings show the danger of deploying troops to crush legal protests

By Brian VanDeMark, Professor of History, United States Naval Academy
The author of a new book about the 1970 shootings at Kent State University explains why using armed troops to respond to protests is a risky strategy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Everything you should know about the Nigeria vs South Africa ‘online ride-hailing war’
~ Rock painting is the oldest image of an African rail, a bird that may have had a special meaning for the San people
~ While some cities clear homeless encampments, others are granting a ‘right to shelter’
~ Full-body scans to look for hidden disease are a bad idea – here’s why
~ Polaris Dawn: the first spacewalk by commercial astronauts will be historic, but the mission carries risks
~ Oasis reunion: five things that made Definitely Maybe a modern classic
~ How Bangladesh’s interim leaders can turn the country’s troubled economy around
~ From rhino horn snuff to pangolin livestock feed: we analysed half a century of patents to track the wildlife trade’s evolution
~ The leading alternative to GDP is languishing over a technical disagreement – with grave potential consequences
~ Each Jewish couple’s story starts long before the wedding − and so does the celebration of their life together
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter