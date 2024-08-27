Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why people stay after local economies collapse − a story of home among the ghosts of shuttered steel mills

By Amanda McMillan Lequieu, Assistant Professor of Environmental Sociology, Drexel University
When southeast Chicago’s steel industry collapsed, the loss reverberated through neighborhoods built around the mills. Former mill workers explain why they stayed as the local economy fell.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
