Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alexander von Humboldt: the groundbreaking naturalist who bankrupted himself to share his life’s work

By Bienvenido León, Catedrático de comunicación de la ciencia, Universidad de Navarra
Alexander von Humboldt (1769-1859) was one of the most famous figures of his time, not only in his native Prussia but throughout the world. In addition to being a leading geographer, climatologist, ecologist and oceanographer, he attached great importance to the dissemination of knowledge to society as a whole.

He devoted much of his life to lecturing and publishing books and articles, with a single-minded commitment that would eventually led him to financial ruin. Humboldt is one of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government faces likely High Court challenge to its CFMEU legislation
~ The government will cap new international students at 270,000 in 2025. But this number may not be reached
~ Stand by for interest rate cuts: the US is about to start, so expect Australia to follow
~ Central Asians display unprecedented regional solidarity at the Paris Olympics
~ Australia’s new chief cyber spy inherits a massive $10 billion war chest – and an urgent mission
~ I’m iron deficient. Which supplements will work best for me and how should I take them?
~ View from The Hill: Jim Chalmers switches to attack dog but the style could bite him later
~ Jokowi wants to build a political dynasty in Indonesia. A once-pliant court and angry public are standing in the way
~ Even with astronauts stuck in space until next year, NASA’s pushing human flights harder than ever
~ The band is getting back together: 10 Oasis songs you should know, beyond Wonderwall
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter