Does Australia face a gas shortage? No – just Victoria, where empty wells meet a lack of planning

By Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
For decades, Victoria relied on its offshore gas riches. But the wells are running dry – and there’s no plans for more supply in Australia’s largest gas consuming state.The Conversation


