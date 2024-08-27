Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fish on Prozac: chemical residues in wastewater mess with bodies, behaviour and sperm

By Upama Aich, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
Bob Wong, Professor of Behavioural and Evolutionary Ecology, Monash University
Giovanni Polverino, Assistant Professor in behavioural ecology
New research reveals how water containing the antidepressant Prozac affects male guppies, raising concerns about the health of aquatic ecosystems exposed to pharmaceutical pollution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
