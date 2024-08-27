Fish on Prozac: chemical residues in wastewater mess with bodies, behaviour and sperm
By Upama Aich, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
Bob Wong, Professor of Behavioural and Evolutionary Ecology, Monash University
Giovanni Polverino, Assistant Professor in behavioural ecology
New research reveals how water containing the antidepressant Prozac affects male guppies, raising concerns about the health of aquatic ecosystems exposed to pharmaceutical pollution.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 27, 2024