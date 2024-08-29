Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Report Details Sri Lanka’s Dire Rights Situation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan police disperse anti-government protesters with tear gas and water cannons during a protest demanding the resignation of President Rani Wickremesinghe’s government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 24, 2022. © 2022 Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via AP Photo The Sri Lankan government has been trying to persuade international partners of its achievements in reforming the economy and protecting human rights. However, a new report by the United Nations high commissioner for human rights warns that Sri Lanka is facing renewed threats to fundamental…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
