Kazakhstan: Unjustified ‘Financing Terrorism’ Restrictions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold placards during an opposition rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan on February 28, 2021.  © 2021 RUSLAN PRYANIKOV/AFP via Getty Images Authorities in Kazakhstan are misusing extremism and terrorism legislation to target peaceful government critics and others, in violation of international human rights law.People convicted on overbroad extremism and terrorism charges – even those who have not participated in, instigated, or financed violence – are automatically subject to wide-ranging financial restrictions that interfere with their economic and social…


