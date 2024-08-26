Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What challenges do Paralympic athletes face compared to their Olympic peers?

By Dan van den Hoek, Senior Lecturer, Clinical Exercise Physiology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Christopher Latella, Lecturer, Master of Exercise Science (Strength and Conditioning), Edith Cowan University
Mark Sayers, Director, High Performance Sport, and Associate Professor in Sports Biomechanics, University of the Sunshine Coast
Over the past few weeks, billions of eyes have been glued to the Paris Olympic Games.

While we watched these amazing sportspeople with enthusiasm, a cohort of roughly 160 elite Australian athletes were completing their final preparations.

This group of athletes has faced a vastly different path to the pinnacle of their competition. They are the Paralympians who will compete in 22 sports at the Paris Paralympic Games.

The Australian squad will compete in 17 of those sports and many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel and Hezbollah step back from war, but for how long? All eyes are now on Iran’s next move
~ Who was Hannibal? How one brilliant general almost brought Ancient Rome to its knees
~ RSV is linked to asthma in children – but we can’t say one causes the other yet
~ Wasps can be pests in NZ – but they have potential to be pest controllers too
~ Should WA and NT drop rural default speed limits to 100kph? Here’s what the evidence says
~ How a downtown university ‘story walk’ promotes children’s literacy and belonging in higher education
~ The Mediterranean diet is all the rage because it represents a way of life we’ve lost
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli attacks targeting Hamas and other armed group fighters that killed scores of displaced civilians in Rafah should be investigated as war crimes
~ Philippine Censors Ban Film on Enforced Disappearances
~ Citizens place blame on India as flash floods ravage Bangladesh
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter