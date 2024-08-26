How a downtown university ‘story walk’ promotes children’s literacy and belonging in higher education
By Ozlem Cankaya, Associate Professor, Early Childhood Curriculum Studies, MacEwan University
Lindsey Whitson, Community Engagement Librarian, MacEwan University
Noah Kenneally, Assistant Professor, Early Childhood Curriculum Studies, MacEwan University
Who belongs at university? Fostering connections between a downtown campus and families facing social, cultural and economic barriers can begin early with literacy and community-building programs.
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 26, 2024