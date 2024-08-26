Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a downtown university ‘story walk’ promotes children’s literacy and belonging in higher education

By Ozlem Cankaya, Associate Professor, Early Childhood Curriculum Studies, MacEwan University
Lindsey Whitson, Community Engagement Librarian, MacEwan University
Noah Kenneally, Assistant Professor, Early Childhood Curriculum Studies, MacEwan University
Who belongs at university? Fostering connections between a downtown campus and families facing social, cultural and economic barriers can begin early with literacy and community-building programs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel and Hezbollah step back from war, but for how long? All eyes are now on Iran’s next move
~ Who was Hannibal? How one brilliant general almost brought Ancient Rome to its knees
~ What challenges do Paralympic athletes face compared to their Olympic peers?
~ RSV is linked to asthma in children – but we can’t say one causes the other yet
~ Wasps can be pests in NZ – but they have potential to be pest controllers too
~ Should WA and NT drop rural default speed limits to 100kph? Here’s what the evidence says
~ The Mediterranean diet is all the rage because it represents a way of life we’ve lost
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli attacks targeting Hamas and other armed group fighters that killed scores of displaced civilians in Rafah should be investigated as war crimes
~ Philippine Censors Ban Film on Enforced Disappearances
~ Citizens place blame on India as flash floods ravage Bangladesh
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter