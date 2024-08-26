Women play a crucial role in agriculture – so why are they often locked out of owning land?
By Lucie Newsome, Lecturer, Business School, University of New England
Alison Sheridan, Emeritus professor, University of New England
Andrew Lawson, Researcher in Agricultural Law & Policy, University of New England
Women – and daughters-in-law in particular – are often seen as a threat to the continuity of the family farm, and tactically excluded from succession plans.
- Monday, August 26, 2024