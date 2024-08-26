Ancient viral genomes preserved in glaciers reveal the history of Earth’s climate – and how viruses adapt to climate change
By Zhi-Ping Zhong, Research Associate at the Polar and Climate Research Center, The Ohio State University
Ellen Mosley-Thompson, Professor of Geography, The Ohio State University
Lonnie Thompson, Distinguished University Professor, Earth Sciences, The Ohio State University
Matthew Sullivan, Professor of Microbiology, The Ohio State University
Virginia Rich, Associate Professor of Microbiology, The Ohio State University
From ice cores extracted from the Tibetan Plateau, scientists recovered the equivalent of 1,705 virus species. Reading their genomes tells the story of 41,000 years of climate change.
- Monday, August 26, 2024