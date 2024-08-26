A third of the world’s population lacks internet connectivity − airborne communications stations could change that
By Mohamed-Slim Alouini, Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Mariette DiChristina, Dean and Professor of the Practice in Journalism, College of Communication, Boston University
Network equipment riding on balloons, airships, gliders and planes could boost internet access, including in disaster zones, and improve scientific monitoring.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 26, 2024