Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killer Robots: New UN Report Urges Treaty by 2026

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres addresses a press conference outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on April 19, 2022. © John Lamparski/NurPhoto via Associated Press (New York, August 26, 2024) – Governments should heed United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ call to open negotiations on a new international treaty on lethal autonomous weapons systems Human Rights Watch said today. These “killer robots” select and attack targets based on sensor processing rather than human inputs, a dangerous development…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
