Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Researchers analysed 1,500 climate policies to find what works. These are the lessons for Australia

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Almost 35 years have passed since the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its first assessment report. It found human activities were substantially increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO₂) and other gases ion the atmosphere, which was warming the global climate.

Since then, countries around the world have introduced a slew of policies designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But what actually worked?

This question is at the heart of a landmark…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
