Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Israel and Hezbollah both claim success after weekend strikes? And what could happen next?

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Australian National University
For weeks, Israel had been anticipating a major attack from Hezbollah in retaliation for its killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon at the end of July.

In the early hours of Sunday, that attack finally came – and Israel was apparently ready. The Israelis claim to have thwarted what could have been a large-scale Hezbollah assault. At the same…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Madagascar: Hyperinflation could trigger a social implosion
~ South Africa’s new pension rules: Australia, Chile and Singapore show how personal savings can grow the economy
~ Killer Robots: New UN Report Urges Treaty by 2026
~ ‘Nionsologie': A term used in DRC to describe those who profess to know it all
~ Is white rice bad for me? Can I make it lower GI or healthier?
~ French police have arrested the founder of Telegram. What happens next could change the course of big tech
~ Coral bleaching is not only heartbreaking, it’s also bad economics
~ The Conversation Africa condemns harassment of West Africa editor Adejuwon Soyinka
~ Gaza: Israeli Aid Obstruction Inflaming Polio Outbreak
~ Researchers analysed 1,500 climate policies to find what works. These are the lessons for Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter