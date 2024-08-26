Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

40°C in August? A climate expert explains why Australia is ridiculously hot right now

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Record-breaking winter warmth has been felt across large parts of Australia, with more to come in coming days. A climate scientist explains what’s going on.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan: Authorities must be transparent about internet disruptions and surveillance tech
~ ‘She’s just hitting a triangle?’ Why being a percussionist is harder – and more crucial – than you may think
~ Colourful fruit-like fungi and forests ‘haunted by species loss’ – how we resolved a 30-year evolutionary mystery
~ The internet makes it too easy to ‘fall down a rabbit hole of hate’. So, what works to curb online extremism?
~ Viruses can work where antibiotics don’t – new research tells us more about how they fight bacteria
~ Australians now have the right to disconnect – but how workplaces react will be crucial
~ 50 cents, 0 cents, 1 question: how much can fare cuts boost public transport use?
~ Quantum tech is a high-stakes gamble. Here’s how Australia can find a way forward
~ Lebanon has made survival an art form. Despite decades of war and unrest, the vivid beauty I found there in 1978 endures
~ AI used by police cannot tell Black people apart and other reasons Canada’s AI laws need urgent attention
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter