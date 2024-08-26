Tolerance.ca
Lebanon has made survival an art form. Despite decades of war and unrest, the vivid beauty I found there in 1978 endures

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Australian National University
Middle East expert Ian Parmeter has been Australia’s ambassador to Lebanon. In his charming, deeply informed review of a new book, Lebanon Days, he draws on his own memories and experiences.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
