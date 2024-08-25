Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Airline ‘customer rights charter’ to specify when cash refunds required

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
An “aviation industry ombuds scheme with a disability will be among measures the federal government will announce on Monday to force airlines to address the extensive public discontent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI used by police cannot tell Black people apart and other reasons Canada’s AI laws need urgent attention
~ Canada’s treatment of internationally trained physicians exacerbates the health-care crisis
~ Climate justice is a critical issue for the tourism industry
~ The orchid and dandelion phenomenon in brain aging: Personalizing cognitive health approaches for older adults
~ Seven years later, the Rohingya people are still suffering
~ Maize prices in Kenya and Malawi have soared, but Tanzania’s haven’t: economists explain why
~ Baobabs: Africa’s unique trees defy climate challenges, continue to flourish
~ NT election: the Country Liberals claim a landslide victory in a contest decided in suburbia
~ Harris gains in US polls during Democratic convention; Labor thumped in NT election
~ Mpox: African countries have beaten disease outbreaks before – here’s what it takes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter