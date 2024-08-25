Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seven years later, the Rohingya people are still suffering

By Amnesty International
In 2017, I fled the conflict in Myanmar at the age of 13 and lived in Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh for nearly six years. Life was difficult for us. We didn’t have enough income. We didn’t have enough space for eight family members. Only two rooms and one kitchen. The World Food Programme (WFP) provided […] The post Seven years later, the Rohingya people are still suffering appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI used by police cannot tell Black people apart and other reasons Canada’s AI laws need urgent attention
~ Canada’s treatment of internationally trained physicians exacerbates the health-care crisis
~ Climate justice is a critical issue for the tourism industry
~ The orchid and dandelion phenomenon in brain aging: Personalizing cognitive health approaches for older adults
~ Airline ‘customer rights charter’ to specify when cash refunds required
~ Maize prices in Kenya and Malawi have soared, but Tanzania’s haven’t: economists explain why
~ Baobabs: Africa’s unique trees defy climate challenges, continue to flourish
~ NT election: the Country Liberals claim a landslide victory in a contest decided in suburbia
~ Harris gains in US polls during Democratic convention; Labor thumped in NT election
~ Mpox: African countries have beaten disease outbreaks before – here’s what it takes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter