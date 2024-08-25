Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Maize prices in Kenya and Malawi have soared, but Tanzania’s haven’t: economists explain why

By Namhla Landani, Economist at the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
Arthur Khomotso Mahuma, Economist and Researcher at the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
For more than a year maize prices in Kenya and Malawi have been much higher compared with other countries in the east and southern Africa (ESA) region.

Several factors explain this.

In Malawi, high fertiliser prices which resulted in lower…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
