Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Humanity is failing’: official report warns our chance to save the Great Barrier Reef is fast closing

By Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Professor, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Humanity risks losing the beautiful, complex reefs that have existed on Earth for millennia. Governments and officials have now acknowledged this devastating fact.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guterres calls for end to Myanmar violence, persecution of Rohingya
~ Rail shutdown: What the dispute tells us about labour relations and politics in Canada
~ A Rights-Based Global Response to Mpox Emergency in Africa
~ Rights experts urge United Kingdom to curb hate speech
~ 4 ways Wissahickon Valley Park makes Philly more resilient against climate change
~ The Polaris Dawn mission to Earth’s orbit will test SpaceX’s capabilities for a commercial space program
~ No, the world isn’t heading toward a new Cold War – it’s closer to the grinding world order collapse of the 1930s
~ How organized labor shames its traitors − the story of the ‘scab’
~ Kamala’s kicks, Tim’s lids, and the red ties that bind Trump and Vance – what’s behind the fashion choices of each candidate
~ ‘Coconut farmers for Harris,’ influencers and vertical signs – Smithsonian curators’ encounters at the Democratic National Convention
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter