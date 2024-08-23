Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guterres calls for end to Myanmar violence, persecution of Rohingya

Seven years since the forced mass displacement of Rohingya and other communities from Myanmar’s Rakhine State, the UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the violence and full protection of civilians across the country which is now engulfed in a brutal civil conflict.


